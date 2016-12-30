New Year: New You! Healthy lifestyle tips as we approach 2017

Add variety to your workout to keep it fun and fresh in 2017

It's that time again. As we turn the calendar year, most of us look to shed the holiday pounds and set new fitness goals and ways to improve our eating habits.

Fitness experts say its all about baby steps. First off, don't set unrealistic goals, "set small goals and look at your bright spots, ask yourself what am I doing right, right now and build off of that, " says Nick Willi, Owner of Cross Fit Inside out in Wilmington.

Willi says its also good to spice up your exercise routine, don't do the same routine daily or even weekly. " People love novelty, so as long as you mix novelty in with movements you like to do, then you will continue to do it longer, " Willi explained.

Wellness Dietitian Ana Zeller with New Hanover Regional Medical Center says that variety holds true if you are looking to eat healthier in the new year.

"Not having the same green at ever meal is key, switch up your proteins and your whole grains. Maybe one night you cook your veggies, then the next eat them raw, mix it up," says Zeller.

Zeller also noted to stay focused on exactly what you are putting in your body.

"Flip over your food, don't look at the numbers on the package, look at the ingredients, the fewer the better," she said.

Zeller said food prep is also a good tool to staying on track. Cook all your meals for the week at one time, then they are always there and ready to go

And most of all, experts say to motivate yourself and hold yourself accountable, and if you do those things you will be off to a healthy start.

