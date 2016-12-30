Seahawks open CAA play Saturday at Towson

The two teams predicted to finish at the top of the Colonial Athletic Association in the preseason poll will open league play against each other Saturday. (Source: UNCW)

Towson hosts UNCW at SECU Arena beginning at noon.

The Seahawks (11-2) were picked to win the conference while the Tigers were second.

Saturday's game will feature three of the top five scorers in the conference this season. UNCW's C.J. Bryce is second with an 18.1 average while teammate Chris Flemmings is fifth (16.8). Towson's Mike Morsell ranks third in the league with 17.6 points per game.

The Seahawks had an eight-game winning streak snapped Wednesday with an 87-73 loss to Clemson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNCW

C.J. Bryce has been the most consistent scorer for the high-powered Seahawk offense. The sophomore guard has scored in double digits in all but one game this season and is shooting a blistering 50 percent from the field. He leads the squad in assists with 34.

TOWSON

Mike Morsell paces the Tiger attack with an average of 17.6 points per game. He's scored more than 20 points five times this season.

NOTES

The Seahawks lead the conference in several categories, including scoring offense (87.7 ppg) and field goal percentage (.495).

UNCW's Devontae Cacock had a streak of 19 consecutive shots made snapped when his third shot against Clemson was blocked.

Since the start of the 2012-13 season, Towson is 45-25 in CAA games, tied for the most wins with Northeastern.

The Tigers know how to get to the charity stripe. They're fourth in the nation in free throw attempts.

