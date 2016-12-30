Seahawks open CAA play Saturday at Towson

North Carolina has played in 11 national championship games and won five. This is Gonzaga's first.More >>
Senior outfielder Merritt Wilkinson collected three hits, including a double and a home run, but an early deficit was too much to overcome as UNCW saw its 10-game win streak snapped with a 5-4 loss against Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association series finale at Hunt Softball Park on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored power-play goals, Scott Wilson picked up his eight of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Sunday.More >>
A pair UNCW errors in the eighth inning erased a Seahawk lead as the College of Charleston completed a sweep with a 7-6 win on Sunday at Patriots Point.More >>
