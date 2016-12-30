Woman dies after crash involving a state trooper in Wake County

A 23-year-old woman was killed after slamming into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper’s SUV on the side of U.S. Route 1 southbound, authorities confirmed.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officials said that a trooper was investigating an earlier crash involving an overturned truck on U.S. 1 northbound and Shearon Harris Road when a woman slammed her vehicle into the trooper’s vehicle at approximately 10 a.m.

The woman has been identified as Brianna Lee Vann, of Sanford.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle in front of Vann slowed down, which caused her to veer to the left where she hit the median and then overcorrected to the right and crashed into the trooper’s vehicle. Vann failed to reduce her speed when approaching the initial crash scene, an N.C. Highway Patrol official said.

The woman was killed in the collision.

Authorities said that the trooper was not in his SUV at the time of the collision and no one else suffered any injuries in the wreck.

U.S. 1 southbound near New Hill Holleman Road was closed as of 1 p.m

