Staying safe to ring in 2017

Many people are expected to spend their New Year’s Eve in downtown Wilmington this weekend.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department will be ringing in the new year downtown, as well, but they’ll be making sure you’re staying safe during your celebrations.

“We're making sure that we have an extra number of officers that will be working around the holidays to ensure that our roadways, streets, and communities are safe,” said Linda Rawley with the Wilmington Police Department. “So we certainly take that into consideration when we're scheduling to make sure we have enough manpower.”

She said officers will be on foot and in cars throughout the weekend. Rawley said more officers will be out when bars are closing and patrolling heavily used roadways in the area.

Drunk drivers are the number one concern for officers this weekend, especially with more people on the roads and sidewalks.

She reminded people to use the buddy system and have a plan on how they’re getting home before they go out.

Rawley asked that people stay safe while they’re ringing in the new year and said if they need help, police are there to assist them.

