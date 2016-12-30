What's for lunch January 5th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 5th?

Bladen County

Chicken Nuggets

Catfish Strips

Dinner Roll

Seasoned Corn

Spinach Salad

Applesauce

Brunswick County

Oven Fried Chicken

Brown Rice

Chili Mac w/Roll

Green Beans

Glazed Carrots

Mixed Fruit

Columbus County

Oven Roasted Chicken

Sliced Ham

Mixed Fruit

Broccoli

Sweet Potatoes

Brown Rice/Gravy, Roll

Milk

Duplin County

BBQ Chicken w/Roll

Collard Greens

Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Peach Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

New Hanover County

Chicken Pot Pie

Macaroni & Cheese

Carrot Sticks

Roasted Herb Potatoes

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Sausage & Red Bean Bowl

Cheeseburger

Ham/Turkey Chef Salad

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Baked Beans

Celery Sticks

Side Salad

Fresh Orange

Apple Sauce

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Sloppy Joe

Corn Dog Nuggets

Seasoned Pinto Beans

Fresh Cucumber w/ dip

Fruit Cocktail

Jell-O

