What's for lunch January 5th?

Bladen County
Chicken Nuggets
Catfish Strips
Dinner Roll
Seasoned Corn
Spinach Salad
Applesauce
Brunswick County
Oven Fried Chicken
Brown Rice
Chili Mac w/Roll
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Oven Roasted Chicken
Sliced Ham
Mixed Fruit
Broccoli
Sweet Potatoes
Brown Rice/Gravy, Roll
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Chicken w/Roll
Collard Greens
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Peach Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Chicken Pot Pie
Macaroni & Cheese
Carrot Sticks
Roasted Herb Potatoes
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Sausage & Red Bean Bowl
Cheeseburger
Ham/Turkey Chef Salad
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Baked Beans
Celery Sticks
Side Salad
Fresh Orange
Apple Sauce
Whiteville City Schools
Sloppy Joe
Corn Dog Nuggets
Seasoned Pinto Beans
Fresh Cucumber w/ dip
Fruit Cocktail
Jell-O
