Biggest online news-makers of 2016 at WECT

There are a lot of stories inside 32.5 hours of news, 52 weeks a year - more than we can possibly remember. Here are the stories you couldn’t stop clicking on in 2016.

January

The story that stole everyone's attention in the very first month of 2016 was the arrest and suspension of Topsail High School's baseball coach.

Jonathan Gehris headed the varsity baseball team for four years but charges for assault on a female sent him to Pender County Jail.

He made news again in March when his felony charge was dropped and the accuser stopped answering questions in court.

Gehris later resigned in August after being on paid leave for nearly seven months.

February

In February we were all reading about the death of Caleb Smith, who was killed during a fatal crash that happened in Shallotte.

The car was found in about 7 feet of water.

First responders were able to rescue two other young men in the car but Caleb did not survive.

March

Residents of Glenmeade Village Apartments woke up in March to find a man unresponsive in the parking lot.

They were on wect.com to find out what happened to 35-year-old Sherman Gary, and so were many of you.

There was suspicion that his death was drug related.

April

We were all a little shook up over a mysterious shake that rattled southeastern NC in April.

The First Alert Weather Team told us it was likely a sonic boom wave and gave thousands of you a very purple way of seeing what that looks like.

May

Another tragic accident grabbed your attention in May.

Larry Hardwick crossed the center line in his Honda Element and hit a pickup truck head on.

He did not survive.

With Highway 421 backed up for hours, many of you headed to that story to find out what had happened.

June

Tropical Storm Colin stole our digital headlines in June with heavy downpours and rip currents.

Little did we know then what was coming in a few weeks!

July

At the peak of the sumner in July, a missing swimmer was top of mind.

Chuck Kuebler went for a swim and never came back out.

The Coast Guard covered around 183 square miles searching for him.

He was never found.

August

August's biggest story was Christina Beatty's arrest after she hit a child while driving impaired.

Not to mention she had no insurance, a revoked tag, and expired inspection.

She spent some time in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $35 thousand bond.

September

We will never forget September when a little girl was kidnapped off her front porch, chained to a tree and left in the woods off River Road.

Many people were glued to the story, especially getting updates online when she was found alive and reunited with her ecstatic family.

October

Hurricane Matthew was the big story in October for several weeks.

Will it turn? Is it headed straight to us? When will I get power? We kept you posted.

November

A beautiful spirited little boy named Mason was our focus in November.

He was killed when a man, suspected of being high, careened into the family's car.

We were all upset, waiting for answers and updates to what caused the crash. And then heart broken to hear from little Mason's family how much they loved and missed him.

December

In the very last month of 2016, after a record-breaking deadly year for law enforcement officers, the big story was Leland PD Officer Jacob Schwenk.

He was responding to a call about a suspicious person when the suspect opened fire hitting him multiple times.

So many of you were on the WECT app and website waiting to hear that Schwenk was going to be ok.

