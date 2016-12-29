'China Man' arrested by Columbus County deputies - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

'China Man' arrested by Columbus County deputies

Raymond Timothy Warren (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office) Raymond Timothy Warren (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a man wanted on several felony charges has been arrested.

According to officials, Raymond Timothy Warren, aka "China Man," was taken into custody around 11 a.m. in the 5000 block of Walter Todd Road in Clarendon.

Warren was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one count of felony larceny.

He was booked in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $17,500 bond.

According to arrest warrants, Warren is accused of breaking into Hardee Auto Sales three times in December and stealing laminate flooring, a 60-gallon air compressor, 10 sections of vinyl fencing, 62 sheets of metal roofing, and 25 pieces of lumber. The stolen property was worth approximately $2,650.

He was also charged with stealing a 1995 Yamaha four wheeler just before Christmas.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook last week asking for the public's help to track Warren down. Officials would like to thank the community for the tips that led to his arrest.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    More >>

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    More >>

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly