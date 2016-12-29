'China Man' arrested by Columbus County deputies

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a man wanted on several felony charges has been arrested.

According to officials, Raymond Timothy Warren, aka "China Man," was taken into custody around 11 a.m. in the 5000 block of Walter Todd Road in Clarendon.

Warren was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one count of felony larceny.

He was booked in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $17,500 bond.

According to arrest warrants, Warren is accused of breaking into Hardee Auto Sales three times in December and stealing laminate flooring, a 60-gallon air compressor, 10 sections of vinyl fencing, 62 sheets of metal roofing, and 25 pieces of lumber. The stolen property was worth approximately $2,650.

He was also charged with stealing a 1995 Yamaha four wheeler just before Christmas.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook last week asking for the public's help to track Warren down. Officials would like to thank the community for the tips that led to his arrest.

