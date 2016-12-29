2016 Most Memorable: Devastation in Fair Bluff

Before WECT, I spent six years just north of here as a reporter and anchor for WITN-TV, an NBC affiliate that covers Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville and the Crystal Coast.

I would say I was pretty seasoned as a reporter covering hurricanes. It sort of works like clock-work, you know the hurricane is coming, you pack a bag for days to live out of the live truck, surviving on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and "sleeping" on the floor.

I covered about a dozen tropical storms, tropical depressions, and hurricanes during my six years with the station, having seen pretty much everything - wind, rain, erosion, Intracoastal flooding, downed tree limbs and power lines.

So fast forward about five years, and I am back in the business and had been with WECT for less than a month. At this point, we knew Hurricane Matthew was nearing the coast and were certain of widespread impacts, including heavy wind and rain and possible loss of power.

I was paired up with Tess Bargebuhr a young reporter here at WECT. It was nice having someone there to endure storm coverage with and was hopeful to show Tess some tricks of the trade since it was her first storm.

Our assignments were to head towards Whiteville and Fair Bluff. Honestly, we were both pretty bummed as we wanted to be at the beach, but our bosses told us this was where the damage was and inland flooding was worsening.

Let's just say - they were right.

That night, Whiteville was a disaster. It looked like a war zone, massive trees uprooted, down power lines, damage everywhere.

In the coming days, I would spend most of my time in the tiny town of Fair Bluff in Columbus County, population: 900.

Upon arrival of my first trip, I loaded my gear in an old Army truck the Fair Bluff Fire Department was driving through town to survey the damage.

In the six years, I spent reporting before this; I had never seen anything quite like the devastation I saw in Fair Bluff.

Homes, cars, and businesses were underwater. What people had worked for their whole lives simply submerged underwater after Mother Nature's wrath.

I suited up in waders and walked through downtown, going into shops and businesses that I wondered would ever bounce back.

Several days later I headed back into the tiny town that sits on the banks of the Lumber River - this time the water had receded.

All I can tell you is that I had never smelled a stench like I did when I re-entered - mold, mildew, almost indescribable. Minnows lay dead in the streets; mosquitoes polluted the air. Fair Bluff looked like a ghost town.

While I was there on my second visit, I met a woman named Malinda Graham at the food distribution center in town. I started talking to her about how she hadn't been back to her home in about two weeks.

Hearing that, I asked the Fair Bluff Fire Department if we could ride her by her home in the big army truck. Unfortunately, they couldn't as if they did it for one resident they would need to do it for all.

Nearing a deadline, I decided I was going to bite the bullet and walk with Malinda down the railroad tracks to her home, a long three-mile trek. We got there, and I captured her raw emotions on camera. She cried as she saw her car and home flooded.

She was devastated and vowed never to return to the town. We hugged tightly, and she wept, I felt so sorry for her and her family. It is a day I will never forget

I'll never forget the images I saw in Fair Bluff and even continue to see. I hope that Mother Nature deals us a lucky break, and the 2017 Hurricane Season will be a quiet one.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.