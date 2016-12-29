Fair Bluff recovery in limbo until federal & state recovery money is determined

The water level in the Lumber River was high before Matthew. But the hurricane sent the river water well over its banks and right into the town's downtown area. (Source: WECT)

The North Carolina General Assembly will discuss when it reconvenes the amount of disaster relief money that will be made available for communities in eastern North Carolina still recovering from Hurricane Matthew and for those in the western part of the state impacted by devastating wildfires.

Leaders in Fair Bluff will be watching the legislator's actions very closely as the decisions could make a major impact on rebuilding their town.

Thousands of people have come to Fair Bluff, to fish, hunt and relax in the town built along the banks of the Lumber River. But, it is that same river that has brought misery to many.

"If any community has ever been devastated by a natural disaster, Fair Bluff has been devastated by Hurricane Matthew, on all fronts," said Fair Bluff Town Manager Al Leonard.

The water level in the Lumber River was high before Matthew. But the hurricane sent the river water well over its banks and right into the town's downtown area.

Homes were submerged and deserted after officials evacuated about 400 people by boat and by truck, and Main Street was a canal of waist-high water. It stayed that way for two weeks, and what has been left is total devastation.

Water level marks can still be seen both inside and outside many of the buildings, now deserted, some with all of the merchandise removed, others with items still on the shelves just like they were the day the water invaded Main Street.

Town officials immediately went to work, assessing the damage and have now broken up their efforts into three areas of focus: restoring the town government; assisting town residents who suffered flood damage; and trying to determine the future of downtown Fair Bluff.

"I think the federal FEMA programs, in my view, will eventually restore the town government, whether it be the streets, the utility system, the town hall building, all of those things will eventually be restored by the federal government," Leonard said.

But as we begin a new year, many of the town's residents are not able to live in their home because of flood damage. FEMA representatives are expected to meet with many of those residents later this week, but there is real concern that many of them will not be returning to Fair Bluff.

"The population of Fair Bluff, I am not sure this is exactly right, is down I would say by a third," said councilman Randy Britt. "We had supposedly 900 and some residents and we had dropped from the census before to the last census from 1,100 and something to 900 and something, and now it is down to 550 to 650 to 675. Even if we do get serious help on that infrastructure, and I think we will get that serious help because we had a lot of problems in Fair Bluff, but how are we going to be able to operate? There is no income. We don't have income for it, that is one of the biggest question marks right now, what is going to be here, what is going to be here and how can we exist?"

There have been requests for state and federal planners to come into the Fair Bluff to provide some guidance on rebuilding.

With Main Street located along the Lumber River, which always has the possibility of flooding again, there is talk about relocating the current downtown retail area out of the flood zone and changing the landscape of downtown Fair Bluff completely.

"Now my opinion, whatever it is worth, is that it would be nice if this whole block here on Main Street was pushed down and we start over with a good plan for 25 to 50 years to retake what destroyed us, which is our river, which is our number one natural resource and really do some serious planning for the future of that," Britt said. "I might not see it, maybe the beginning of it, but for the residents of Fair Bluff, and for those who will live here in the future, it would be the best thing for them."

In the last couple of weeks, the town's post office and a restaurant on Main Street have been able to reopen, but Britt does not expect to see any other restoration activity in downtown Fair Bluff.

Leonard thinks it could be sometime in the spring before any definite decisions about the future of Fair Bluff can be determined. But despite the need for millions of dollars, Leonard says the town of Fair Bluff is not giving up.

"And my hat is off to them, my heart goes out to them," Leonard said. "Like I said, it is their home and they do not want to see Fair Bluff to go away, they want to see it stay and like everybody, they have pride in their hometown and my hat is off to them for that."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.