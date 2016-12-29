Unity in the Community aims to uplift the youth

Unity in the Community - it's a message and event rolled into one. This free event will showcase three special basketball games Friday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

Unity in the Community - it's a message and event rolled into one.

"It's all about the kids and lifting them up," said Marqus Davis, the youth athletics recreation coordinator with the MLK Center.

This free event will showcase three special basketball games Friday evening.

Teams MLK East and MLK West will take the court at 4:30 p.m. to compete in the Youth All-Star basketball game. Each team from the peewee league chose three players to represent their team in this friendly showdown.

Athletes with the Special Olympics will play in a game at 6 p.m., followed by a matchup between the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 7 p.m.

"The community seeing these guys in a different environment, you know its not all, they got that badge on but that don't define who they are as a person, so the game is really showing them that they like to come together," said Youth Athletic Coordinator Marqus Davis. "Their job is to protect and serve, and that's what they do, they do a good job of it, and I think that it is good from them to see them in that light."

There will also be games, activities and giveaways for those who come out to the event. Davis said the first prizes will be given away at 4:30 p.m.

Unity in the Community will take place at the MLK Center located at 401 S. Eighth Street, Dec. 30, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.