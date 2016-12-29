Heavenly musical rings in the new year

'Sister Act' runs through Jan. 22 at Thalian Hall. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Theatre Arts is performing its annual show for the new year. Its 2017 production is Sister Act.

The musical is based on the 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.

When Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put into protective custody in a convent. She uses her disco moves and powerful singing voice to inspire the convent’s lackluster choir but ends up blowing her cover.

The show is full of gospel music, big dance numbers and heart.

Sister Act

Dec. 30-31, Jan. 5-7, 12-14, 19-21

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8, 15, 22

3 p.m.

Thalian Hall

For tickets, call (910) 632-2285 or click here: http://bit.ly/2iJwhsZ

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.