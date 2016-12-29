Heavenly musical rings in the new year

Cape Fear Theatre Arts is performing its annual show for the new year. Its 2017 production is Sister Act.
The musical is based on the 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.
When Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put into protective custody in a convent. She uses her disco moves and powerful singing voice to inspire the convent’s lackluster choir but ends up blowing her cover.
The show is full of gospel music, big dance numbers and heart.
Sister Act
For tickets, call (910) 632-2285 or click here: http://bit.ly/2iJwhsZ
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.