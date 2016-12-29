What's for lunch January 3rd?

Bladen County
Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza
Corndog Nuggets
Seasoned Green Peas
Oven Fries
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Popcorn Chicken
NC BBQ Sandwich
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Coleslaw
Sliced Peaches
Columbus County
BBQ Sandwich
Chicken Strip Wrap
Peaches
Baked Beans
Cheesy Fries
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Nuggets w/Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadsticks
BBQ Chicken w/Rice
Garden Salad
Diced Pears & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Penne Pasta w/Meat Sauce
Turkey & Cheese Melt
Chicken Caesar Salad
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Cheeseburger
Smart Slice Pizza
Steamed Sweet Corn
Fresh Broccoli Dippers
Fruit Icee
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.