What's for lunch January 3rd?

What's for lunch January 3rd?

Bladen County

Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

Corndog Nuggets

Seasoned Green Peas

Oven Fries

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

Popcorn Chicken

NC BBQ Sandwich

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Coleslaw

Sliced Peaches

Columbus County

BBQ Sandwich

Chicken Strip Wrap

Peaches

Baked Beans

Cheesy Fries

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Nuggets w/Roll

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadsticks

BBQ Chicken w/Rice

Garden Salad

Diced Pears & Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Penne Pasta w/Meat Sauce

Turkey & Cheese Melt

Chicken Caesar Salad

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

Green Beans

Baby Carrots

Cucumber Tomato Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Cheeseburger

Smart Slice Pizza

Steamed Sweet Corn

Fresh Broccoli Dippers

Fruit Icee

