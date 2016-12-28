911 call reveals chaotic moments after father allegedly stabbed 1-year-old son

A 28-year-old man accused of nearly stabbing his 1-year-old son to death on Dec. 22 “went nuts” in the moments leading up to the incident, according to 911 audio released Wednesday.

The 1-year-old’s father, David Andrew Batchelor, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Officials wearing gloves and protective suits wheeled Batchelor in for his first court appearance. He sat motionless with the lower half of his face covered during the minute and a half he appeared before Judge Lindsey Luther. Lt. Jerry Brewer with the NHCSO said Batchelor tried to spit on officers Tuesday, and went limp when they were taking him to meet his lawyer, so they restrained him to make his first appearance easier.

Batchelor was given a court-appointed attorney and a new court date of Jan. 12. His $2.5 million bond remained unchanged.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Soundside Drive at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 after a resident in the area called 911 saying a woman ran over to his house with her 1-year-old boy, who had several lacerations on his body.

“The woman starting screaming and said, ‘Help me, help me, help me.’ There’s something wrong with her little infant,” the caller reported. “It’s the people from across the street. We heard her start screaming and hollering.”

Brewer said Batchelor and the child’s mother got into a fight before the alleged stabbing occurred, and the mother ran to the neighbor’s house.

The caller said his girlfriend was a nurse, and was holding pressure on the infant's wounds.

When asked if he knew what happened, the caller said he heard the mother say the “[father] went nuts” and was kicking her while she was trying to hold the baby.

At the end of the over six-minute call, the caller can be heard telling deputies where to find the suspect.

“There’s that [expletive] over there that did that to this kid. You need to go get him,” he said.

Dispatch logs show deputies called for EMS as soon as they arrived, and aided them on their route to the hospital. Several surgeries were performed on the child, identified by New Hanover County Vital Records as Bradley Davis Batchelor throughout the night. Bradley, who celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 12, was in critical care as of Dec. 23, according to Brewer.

Logs also show authorities made entry to 520 Soundside Drive at 9:43 p.m., where they found Batchelor unresponsive, but breathing.

WARNING: Graphic details

The arrest warrant says Batchelor cut Bradley with a kitchen knife in a “stabbing motion in the abdomen through to the spinal cord causing the bowel of the juvenile to erupt from the inside to the outside of the body, and causing loss of spleen and kidney function.”

