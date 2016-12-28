Columbus Co. man arrested (again) for selling counterfeit goods

A Columbus County man was arrested last week and charged with possessing thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit goods to sell.

Officers with the Whiteville Police Department and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Avian Demont Hope, 36, near the intersection of Maxwell and Burkhead streets in Whiteville on Dec. 21.

According to documents, authorities confiscated dozens of counterfeit goods from Hope's SUV including Air Jordan shoes, designer purses, Rolex watches, and NFL athletic apparel.

An estimated $140,000 worth of merchandise was seized.

Hope was charged with felony counterfeit trademark violation and booked in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

He was arrested last month by state officials on similar charges.

Arrest warrants allege Hope had possession, custody, or control of goods having a counterfeit mark and intended to sell the items. The value of the items exceeded $10,000.

Following that arrest, Hope was booked in jail under a $7,500 bond.

