Columbus Co. man arrested (again) for selling counterfeit goods

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.More >>
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.More >>
