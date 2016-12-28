New Hanover's Blake Smith named WECT Athlete of the Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New Hanover's Blake Smith named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

This week's WECT Athlete of the week is New Hanover's Blake Smith.

The senior hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points in the Wildcats' 72-62 win over Trinity Christian at the Joe Miller Invitational. 

With the win, New Hanover improved to 10-1 on the season.

