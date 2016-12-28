New Hanover's Blake Smith named WECT Athlete of the Week

This week's WECT Athlete of the week is New Hanover's Blake Smith.
The senior hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points in the Wildcats' 72-62 win over Trinity Christian at the Joe Miller Invitational.
With the win, New Hanover improved to 10-1 on the season.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?
Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.