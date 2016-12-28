Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational results, schedule

Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational is taking place at Brogden Hall through Dec. 30.
Oldsmar Christian 57, Virginia Academy 49
Blue Ridge 63, Tug Valley 28
Hamilton Heights 68, Saint James 44
Miami Country Day 60, Kinston 57
Lincoln Charter 63, University Heights 56
Miller School 57, Union City 50
New Hanover 72, Trinity Christian 62
Word of God Christian 97, Greenfield School 68
University Heights vs. Virginia Academy, 10 a.m.
Union City vs. Saint James, 2:30 p.m.
New Hanover vs. Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Greenfield School vs. Kinston 7 p.m.
Oldsmar Christian vs. Miller School, 11:30 a.m.
Miami Country Day vs. Word of God, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Charter vs. Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Blue Ridge vs. Hamilton Heights, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.