Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational results, schedule

Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational is taking place at Brogden Hall through Dec. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational is taking place at Brogden Hall through Dec. 30.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 results

Oldsmar Christian 57, Virginia Academy 49

Blue Ridge 63, Tug Valley 28

Hamilton Heights 68, Saint James 44

Miami Country Day 60, Kinston 57

Lincoln Charter 63, University Heights 56

Miller School 57, Union City 50

New Hanover 72, Trinity Christian 62

Word of God Christian 97, Greenfield School 68

Wednesday, Dec. 28 schedule

Alge Crumpler Bracket

University Heights vs. Virginia Academy, 10 a.m.

Union City vs. Saint James, 2:30 p.m.

New Hanover vs. Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Greenfield School vs. Kinston 7 p.m.

Trot Nixon Bracket

Oldsmar Christian vs. Miller School, 11:30 a.m.

Miami Country Day vs. Word of God, 1 p.m.

Lincoln Charter vs. Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge vs. Hamilton Heights, 8:30 p.m.

