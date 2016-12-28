Missing Calabash woman located

A Calabash woman who had last been seen on Dec. 24 has been located and is safe, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

Mashanee Lashawn Cokeley, 26, was reported missing on Christmas day. She had last been seen leaving her residence on Allison Drive at 10 a.m. on Dec. 24.

