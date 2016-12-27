Retirement homes work to prevent post-holiday blues

Many volunteers take time to visit retirement communities during the holidays, but after the season ends it can be hard to keep spirits up. (Source: WECT)

Many volunteers take time to visit retirement communities during the holidays, but after the season ends it can be hard to keep spirits up. Luis Paschoa of Spring Arbor in Wilmington said their schedule was full in December, with Christmas carolers and volunteers stopping by all month.

In January, they'll be ramping up programs and outings for residents, and hoping that people continue to stop by.

"Enjoying the residents, considering them, they're just like us," Paschoa said, "They are here, it's a new home, and we're like a family."

He said for residents unable to spend holidays with loved ones, they worked to make sure everyone felt welcome and at home. Paschoa led caroling sessions among the residents that he said helped improve their memory and kept spirits high.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.