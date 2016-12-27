Mother still searching for son's killer two years later

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the life of Dillon Morris, who was killed two years ago. (Source: WECT)

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the life of Dillon Morris, who was killed two years ago. His body was found on Dec. 27 in a ravine near the intersection of Lake Branch Drive and East Lake Shore Drive in Wilmington.

Family members said he was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he was shot and killed. His mother, Jennifer Hatcher, comes to Greenfield Lake Park as often as she's able to feel close to her son.

"I would get somebody to bring me and I'd want to be alone here, I'd want to be alone with him. I'd sit here for hours at a time if they'd let me," Hatcher said.

Hatcher and many others remember Morris as someone who lit up the room.

"He was full of life, he loved people, he got along with everybody. All the little kids in the neighborhood loved him because he always worked on their bikes," she said.

Hatcher has held vigils every year in the same spot for three years, the first was just days after he was killed. She said that without knowing who's responsible for his death, she has no closure.

"I can forgive but I can never forget. And I just think that they need to do their time for what they did to my son because I no longer have my son and I can never get him back," Hatcher said.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.

