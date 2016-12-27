2016 Most Memorable: Elderly woman donates mobile home

The RV was David's way to work, and he was going to renovate it to be his home. (Source: WECT)

As a reporter, you always hope that the stories you do speak to someone. The story that stands out to me most from this year spanned a week and had a much happier ending than I expected.

I first met David Van Horn on one of the worst days of his life. Earlier that morning, he had lost his RV in a fire that started while he was driving down Carolina Beach Road. The RV was David's way to work, and he was going to renovate it to be his home.

I showed up at his address uninvited, expecting him to slam the door in my face. He had every right to be upset, but I was surprised by how positive he was. He had been living in a box truck, and even after losing his future home he was looking ahead. He told me that it was clear he just wasn't meant to have the RV, and he would have to look for something else.

Two days later, I got a call from Judy Coates. She told me her husband had passed away nine years earlier and had left a renovated school bus in their yard. He had built it for them to travel the country but got sick before they could ever take their first trip.

When she saw David's story, she said she knew what her husband would have wanted, and wanted to give David a home. I called David, and the three of us met to take a look at the bus.

Judy was almost apologetic for the condition, but it made no difference to David. He was visibly excited, talking about how he couldn't wait to start working on it.

I'll never forget his promise to Judy to bring the bus back when it was cleaned up. He told her that he knew how much the bus meant to her since it was her husband's project. Both Judy and David were going through tough times, but seeing the two of them connect over her act of kindness is something I'll always remember.

