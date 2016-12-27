Advisers say the time is now to get your finances in shape for 2017

Advisor Vinton Fountain says now is the time to save money and invest. (Source:WECT)

Moving into the new year is a time for new beginnings and a time to take a new look at your finances.

Financial advisers have steps to help you and your family manage your finances for the future.

Steps to take include knowing what income you have, what are your resources, what are your expenses and how much you can save and prioritize the things that matter to you most.

"A lot of times in life we tend to do things and then live with the consequences. It would be a lot more effective to strategically say what can I afford, what is my income and what can I afford and how much can I save,” said Vinton Fountain, president of Fountain Financial Associates.

Advisers said retirement accounts and college savings accounts are two of the most important. For retirement, know what you need and how much money it will take to last the rest of your life and to avoid unnecessary risks.

Making a blueprint of how much you need, how much income you will gain, and how long it is expected to last is key.

Another tax and saving opportunity is through a college savings account.

"An individual can put money into a college savings plan called a 529 plan and use those monies to fund education, college books, and expenses associated with your education. When you pull those dollars out there is no tax on the appreciation of those dollars,” said Fountain.

Advisers said saving through 401ks and IRAs are also key to having a successful financial future.

