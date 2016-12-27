Police talk after-Christmas safety

Police warn people to think twice before setting your gift boxes outside. (Source: Pixabay)

The holidays are over and all the gifts have been unwrapped, which means brand new items stay inside and the trash is headed outside to the curb. Police say that trash could be a red-target for thieves.

"It's more of a crime of opportunity--if someone sees something they want, it's a lot easier and more chances are they are going to go and get it because they know what's there," WPD Officer Michael DeRosa said.

He added it might be smart to break down and even cut up the boxes before you put them in a garbage can or take them to a dump. DeRosa said they do see burglary around the holidays, so take extra measures to keep your home safe.

If you go out of town, keep your lights on a timer and don't open your window to plug in Christmas lights.

DeRosa said if you come home and notice anything out of order, don't hesitate to call 9-1-1.

"That's what we're here for," the officer said.

