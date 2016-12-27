Mortgage rates hit new highs

That house you've been eye-balling is getting more expensive by the week. Interest rates on a 30-year fixed-rate loan have hit their highest levels since 2014.

Just a month-and-a-half ago buyers could lock in as low 3.5 percent. Today that same house will require a loan at about 4.1 percent. The change adds about $100 a month on a $250,000 home and thousands of extra dollars over the cost of the loan.

The increase was spurred by the election. On the promise of economic improvement, the stock market rallied and subsequently, mortgage interest rates went up. Mortgage specialists were baffled by how fast.

Now, buyers are locking in rates faster and requests for refinancing have slowed dramatically.

Richard Lytle of On Q Financial in Wilmington says there is no reason to panic. While over 4 percent rates may be the new normal he advises to take the bigger picture into account.

"You can find a house for the best rate that you really don't like and be unhappy for 30 years or you can pay a little bit more for the house you want and be more happy," Lytle said.

