Onslow Co. man accused of selling marijuana to high school students

An Onslow County man has been charged with selling marijuana to high school students.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, detectives conducted an investigation into Michael Wayne Radetski, 41, of Holly Ridge, after receiving anonymous tips that he was selling marijuana near Dixon High School in the Sneads Ferry area.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Radetski's home on Dixon Estates Road on Dec. 21 and confiscated 160 grams of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, an AR-style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Radetski was taken into custody and charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Manufacture marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Manufacture marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor child abuse/neglect (two counts)

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He was booked into the Onslow County Jail under a $170,000 bond.

