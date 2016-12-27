Jonathan Cooper waived by the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have waived former Hoggard and UNC standout Jonathan Cooper.

Cooper appeared in five games for the Browns and started the last three games at right guard. The former first-round draft pick joined the Browns after he was waived by the New England Patriots on Oct. 8.

Originally a first-round draft pick (7th overall) of the Cardinals in 2013, Cooper played in 24 games for Arizona, making two starts at left guard in 2014 and nine starts at right guard in 2015. The Cardinals traded Cooper to the Patriots back in March.

A native of Wilmington, Cooper attended Hoggard High School and was a consensus All-America First-Team selection as a senior in 2012 at the University of North Carolina.

Cooper has battled a variety of injuries throughout his NFL career including a broken leg suffered in the third preseason game of his rookie year.

