Police: Would-be intruder gets smashed in the face with firewood

A man who tried to break into a north Raleigh apartment Monday night was clubbed by someone inside with a piece of firewood, police said.

Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt had been in a relationship with a woman who lived in the apartment in the 6500 block of Shanda Drive, police said, and he kicked in the back door. When a man inside smacked him with the firewood, Bergstedt fled and broke into a vacant apartment nearby, police said.

Bergstedt, 27, of 370 Darius Pearce Road in Youngsville, has been charged with breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering.

