GRAPHIC: Warrant reveals father used kitchen knife to stab 1-year-old son in the stomach

Arrest warrants reveal graphic new details after a Wilmington man was arrested last week and charged with trying to stab his 1-year-old son to death.

Officials said the incident happened on Dec. 22 in the 500 block of Soundside Drive. Deputies responded to the home after receiving reports of a domestic dispute occurring at the residence.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the parents of the child got into a fight and the mother ran with the boy, who suffered numerous lacerations, in her arms to a neighbor's house.

David Andrew Batchelor, 28, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony child abuse-serious bodily injury.

According to arrest warrants, Batchelor used a kitchen knife and with a "stabbing motion" cut the boy in the stomach through to his spinal cord, causing his bowel to "erupt." The child lost the function of his spleen and kidney from the injuries.

Brewer said the child underwent several surgeries following the attack and was listed in critical condition as of Friday. His current condition is not known.

Batchelor remains in the New Hanover County Jail under a $2.5 million bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.