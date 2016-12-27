Plungin' for a Purpose: support at-risk youth

"Plungin' for a Purpose" will take place at Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach at noon on Jan. 1.

Start 2017 off with a purpose and support at-risk youth in the community.

"Plungin' for a Purpose" will take place at Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach at noon on Jan. 1.

The event will have music and fun competitions for a family-friendly way to kick-start the new year in a fun way.

All proceeds from the plunge will be used to help ensure at-risk youth in the community have the resources they need to be successful and stay in school.

Click here to register: http://bit.ly/2iAjDAv

