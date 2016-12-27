Seahawks take on Clemson, former coach Wednesday

The UNCW men's basketball team will look to extend its winning streak Wednesday night when it takes on Clemson. (Source: WECT)

The UNCW men's basketball team will look to extend its winning streak Wednesday night when it takes on Clemson and former Seahawk coach Brad Brownell.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Tigers' Littlejohn Coliseum.

Coach Kevin Keatts has the Seahawks (11-1) off to their best start in school history and have won eight consecutive games. Clemson (9-2) also is on a roll with seven straight victories.

"Clemson's a very good basketball team and they've gotten even better," Keatts said. "Clemson is a very good program and Brad does a great job with their team.

"When I was at Louisville, it scared us because you didn't know if your players would take a mid-major team seriously. When you're 11-1, they'll be prepared to play against us. Our record will get their attention. If we rolled in at 5-7, it would be different."

Brownell is no stranger to UNCW. He spent 12 seasons with the Seahawks, including four as the team's head coach. Brownell had an overall record of 83-40 with the Seahawks and was named the CAA Coach of the Year twice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CLEMSON

Jaron Blossomgame leads the Tigers with a scoring average of 17.4 points per game, nearly seven more than any other Clemson player. The 6'7 forward needs 25 points to move into the school's top 15 for career scoring.

UNCW

C.J. Bryce has been a dynamo on offense for the Seahawks this season. The sophomore guard has scored in double figures in all but one game, and has tallied 25 or more points three times in the last five games. He leads the team with 18.1 points per game

NOTES

Brownell isn't the only Tiger coach with UNCW ties. Clemson associate head coach Mike Winiecki was on the Seahawks coaching staff from 1998-02. Clemson Director of Operations Lucas McKay was a manager for Brownell from 2003-06 and earned his undergraduate degree from UNCW.

UNCW is among the highest scoring teams in the country. The Seahawks rank ninth among Division I schools with 88.9 points per game.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.