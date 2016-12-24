4 dead in shooting just outside Wilson

Four people were killed in a shooting in Wilson County on Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of Banks Lank East. (Source: WNCN)

Four people were killed in a shooting in Wilson County on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of Banks Lank East, which is off of N.C. 42 just east of Wilson, officials said.

Four people died from gunshot wounds, Wanda Samuel of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an email.

Officials did not release any other information.

Multiple sheriff’s office units are on the scene.

Wilson Police are also on the scene to handle the perimeter, according to police.