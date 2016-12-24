WANTED: Hampstead man accused of kidnapping, raping woman

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>