WANTED: Hampstead man accused of kidnapping, raping woman

Detectives are searching for a Hampstead man accused of kidnapping and raping a Topsail Beach woman.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after the victim reported being kidnapped from her home by Kevin Glenn Carter, 52, Wednesday night. She said Carter took her against her will to another location in Hampstead, raped her, and held her there for several hours until he released her Thursday.

Carter is wanted on charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape.

Authorities said Carter drives a gold 2002 Chevrolet K-15 Suburban with NC registration PAK-3810. The vehicle has several “Fish Bone” stickers in the back glass. He has relatives in the Durham, Efland, and Mebane area.

Anyone with information regarding Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

