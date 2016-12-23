Soldier surprise homecoming couple ties the knot

After a deployment, a surprise homecoming and a proposal, a Brunswick County couple is now husband and wife.

In April U.S. Army Specialist Conner Wilson surprised his girlfriend KaLeigh Wescott with an early homecoming during an award ceremony.

Conner plans to re-enlist in the Army, and now can do it as a married soldier.

“It makes it different for me because he’s not home all the time so it does make it difficult and a lot harder, but it’s still the same,” Wescott said. “I still get to marry the love of my life and be able to have him with me, know that he’s coming home to me.”

Both bride and groom said they were happy to be surrounded by loved ones on their big day and are grateful for the support.

Now that the two are officially Mr. and Mrs. Wilson, they say they look forward to the lifetime and adventures ahead of them.

“He’s looking forward to the first house,” KaLeigh said. “I’m looking forward to the life experiences and the different places we go together, now that we can go together.”

