Quick last minute airport and highway travel tips

Highways and airports see a surge in traffic on December 23rd (Source:WECT)

More than 100 million people are flying and driving their way around the country this holiday season - but the positive news?

The busiest day of travel before Christmas Day is over.

December 23rd widely recognized as the peak of traveling leading up to Christmas Day, sees a surge in traffic and airport congestion. However, Christmas Eve is not far behind.

If you plan on driving out of town tomorrow, it's recommended to leave town before 11 am, or after 6 pm.

What should you expect at the airports?

It appears the Thanksgiving rush was handled well - the TSA reported that 95% of travelers that week waited in line 15 minutes or less, and 99% waited 30 minutes or less.

Still - getting to the airport at least an hour earlier is advised, particularly at larger airports.

