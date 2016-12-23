Man re-creates iconic "Griswold" Christmas disaster

A Wilmington man brought his family's favorite Christmas classic to life this year. Michael Cammack said this year the inspiration for his decorations came from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Cammack said he did Halloween decorations for his house this year, and the decorations snowballed.

"My wife said since you're so good with decorations and you're so creative you can be in charge of the Christmas decorations which is the first time she gave me permission to do that, and maybe the last time she'll give me permission to do that," he said.

The decorations feature Clark Griswold trying to put up the lights, and Cousin Eddie in the front yard. Cammack said it took him several weeks to make sure all the details were just right.

He added that if he is allowed to decorate again, Cammack says he'd love to do an "Elf" theme next year.

