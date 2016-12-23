Menorah lighting kicks off Hanukkah in Wilmington

The festival of lights will kick off with the annual Menorah lighting in downtown Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

The festival of lights will kick off with the annual Menorah lighting in downtown Wilmington. The celebration will be held Sunday, Dec. 25th, the second night of Hanukkah.

While the Menorah lighting has been taking place nearly a decade, this is the second year the Menorah will be made of ice. The event will be held at the corner of Water & Princess St at 5:00 pm.

Rabbi Moshe Lieblich said the event is a great chance for people to come out and celebrate their faith.

"It's a message that appeals to everyone across the board which is why this is the one holiday in the Jewish tradition we do out in the open, out in the public because the message is really something everyone can take from the idea of light overcoming darkness and good overcoming evil," he said.

The Menorah will be on display throughout Hanukkah at the same location, another Menorah will be on display at Independence Mall.

