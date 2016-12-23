Man reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed at Hill Valley Walk a - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed at Hill Valley Walk and Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint near Hill Valley Walk and Carolina Beach Road. 

The call came into the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 6:09 pm. 

According to sheriff's office officials, there are three suspects involved. 

