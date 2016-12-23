Man reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed at Hill Valley Walk and Carolina Beach Road

A man was reportedly held at gunpoint at Hill Valley Walk and Carolina Beach Road. (Source: WECT)

According to the NHC Sheriff's Office, there are currently three suspects involved. (Source: WECT)

A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint near Hill Valley Walk and Carolina Beach Road.

The call came into the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 6:09 pm.

According to sheriff's office officials, there are three suspects involved.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.