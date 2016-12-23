Neighbor of man charged with attempted murder of son: 'How can you do that to a 1-year-old?'

Residents on Soundside Drive walked out their front doors last night and were met with a line of police cars and EMS officials lining the street.

"When that ambulance took off with a sheriff behind it, we knew something was really wrong," said Sebri Leah, a resident.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office was responding to a domestic incident Thursday night when they found a 1-year-old boy with multiple lacerations. The boy's father, David Andrew Batchelor, 28, was later charged with attempted murder.

"It's pretty horrific, I'm a mom I can't understand how anybody can hurt a child, especially a 1-year-old," said Leah. "When they say lacerations, domestic, intent to kill, how can you do that to a one year old?"

Leah said a wave of disbelief washed over her when she heard what was going on just a few doors down. David Beaudoin lives across the street from the home where he said police found Batchelor.

"They couldn't get in, the house was locked, no lights on, nothing," said Beaudoin. "They finally brought him out of the house, four cops holding him, he wasn't standing."

Law enforcement said the parents got into a fight and then the mother fled to the neighbor's house, carrying the 1-year-old in her arms. Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital. He went through several surgeries through the night. As of Friday morning, he was in critical condition.

"I'm glad he [the father] got a $2.5 million bond. I'm glad he did, and I hope he doesn't get out before that," said Leah.

Watching your child carried away with life-threatening injuries, it's one of the last things a mother wants to see. Especially when police say these injuries were caused by the man who should be there to love and protect.

"I hope that the child being the age that he is never knows what happened to him," said Leah.

