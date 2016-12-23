Meals on Wheels volunteers feed more than 300 people

Volunteers at Unity of Wilmington Church have been providing meals to seniors in our area for more than 20 years. (Source: WECT)

Volunteers at Unity of Wilmington Church have been providing meals to seniors in the area for more than 20 years. As part of Meals on Wheels, they packaged more than 300 meals to be delivered on Friday.

Around 40 volunteers participated, with children making sure every meal was accompanied by a candy cane. The church also gave out notes wishing a happy holiday season, and a great new year.

Reverend Mindy Tucker said they try to reach out to the community all year, but it's even more important around the holidays.

"The differences between the highs and the lows are accentuated, and this is an opportunity to bridge that gap and be the reminder of love and be the reminder of peace on Earth," Tucker said.

She added that every year, recipients are grateful for the help around the holidays.

