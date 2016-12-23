Several hurt after Wave Transit bus runs off the road, strikes a tree

12 people were on the bus at the time of the crash. (Source: WECT)

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a Wave Transit bus in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Rankin and North 17th streets.

Wilmington police said the bus ran off the road, which ended up striking a tree.

Officials said there were 12 people on the bus at the time of the crash. At least three people suffered what police officials described as major injuries. Two of those victims had broken legs.

Several other people suffered minor injuries and were taken by another Wave Transit bus to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

