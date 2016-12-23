WPD searches for missing teen - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Cassie Garrett (Source: Wilmington Police Department) Cassie Garrett (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Cassie Garrett, 16, was last seem on Fillmore Drive.

She is 5'9 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3600.

