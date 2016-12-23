Still shopping? Here are your last minute shopping tips

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the chase started in Webster County and made its way to Lowndes County where the vehicle became disabled, according to Trooper Criss Turnipseed.More >>
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the chase started in Webster County and made its way to Lowndes County where the vehicle became disabled, according to Trooper Criss Turnipseed.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>