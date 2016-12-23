Still shopping? Here are your last minute shopping tips

Many shoppers are expected to hit the stores on Friday and Saturday in hopes of finding the perfect present.

Jami Gerhart, with Independence Mall, said people have been nonstop with their hands filled with shopping bags.

Several businesses have adjusted their hours to help out the last-minute shoppers.

“We open early, we close late,” Gerhart said of Independence Mall. “So if you want to avoid the crowds, you want to get that parking spot up front, we suggest you take advantage of our holiday hours.”

Independence Mall’s holiday hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. while Kohl’s is open all day and night until December 24 at 6 p.m.

Friday morning shoppers said taking advantage of the early hours gave them more time to pick out a present without having to worry about long lines and crowded parking lots.

They suggested people dress comfy and get into stores early. Kohl’s staff said customers were shopping everywhere between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Thursday and early Friday.

Gerhart said people need to remember to get receipts to make gift giving and receiving a lot easier.

“Gift receipts are a best friend for anybody. A lot of times retailers suggest this, make sure you get those gift receipts in those purchases,” Gerhart said, including gift card receipts in the mix. “It helps the stores, helps that shopper out too.”

Especially since those at the mall expect to see a lot of shoppers after Christmas too.

Gerhart said the amount of in-store shoppers increased during 2016’s holiday season compared to other years.

She said stores hired extra help over the holidays to make sure they are well staffed and ready to help.

Be sure to have a picture or ad of the product you’re looking for so staff can easily help.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.