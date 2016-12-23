Yard sale tips

Tips to help you have a successful yard sale.

- The best months for sales are: April, May, June and September.

- Spring is the most popular time to have a yard sale but in this area Fall also seems to be popular.

- The second Saturday of August is National Garage Sale Day every year.

- The best hours to have your yard sale are between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

- Many people start the yard sale at 8 a.m., only to find a crowd waiting for you to start earlier.

- If you want to continue your yard sale past 11 a.m. you should close up by 1 p.m. at the latest. You just won't get much traffic after that.

- Be prepared and organized.

- Price your items low and have price tags or signs on a table indicating the price of the items on the table.

Advertise your yard sale for free.

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you will have for sale.

The yard sales segment runs every Saturday morning and posts on the WECT News app and the WECT Facebook page.





