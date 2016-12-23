Suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase over two counties

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>