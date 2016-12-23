Suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase over two counties

A chase that started in Brunswick County ended when a car crashed in Wilmington Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

A chase that started in Brunswick County ended when a car crashed in Wilmington Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

A chase that started in Brunswick County ended when a car crashed in Wilmington Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

A car chase that started in Brunswick County ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle in Wilmington.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, deputies were trying to pull over a man for speeding and driving erratically just before 3 a.m.

The chase continued into Wilmington and ended when the suspect crashed into a light pole on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge off-ramp to Dawson and Third Streets.

Charles Elliott Brown, 23, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and charged with driving while impaired, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fugitive out of state. Officials said he is wanted out of Bexar County, Texas on drug charges.

Brown was given a $302,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.