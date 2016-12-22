Anonymous customer pays off 26 layaway accounts at Walmart

Sellers said she was brought to tears when she found out her gifts had been paid for. (Source: WECT)

An act of kindness became a holiday miracle after an anonymous spender paid off 26 layaway accounts at a Leland Walmart.

Felicia Sellers said she was brought to tears when the cashier told her someone had paid for her Christmas presents.

“She was like ‘a Good Samaritan came in and paid your layaway’ and I said ‘what?’ My mouth literally dropped to the counter,” Sellers said. “Oh my gosh, I’m about to cry. And she looked at me and had the biggest smile on her face. She walked off, went and got my box and came back and I was just bawling. I’m not one to cry in front of people, and I just couldn’t stop crying.”

Sellers posted about the experience on Facebook. As of Thursday, the post had more than 100 comments and 1,400 reactions.

She said she wishes the good Samaritan had been there to see her reaction, and so she could give him or her a hug and say thank you.

“Christmas I think… I think this time of year just brings out the good in people,” Sellers said. “That’s amazing, you know. That’s awesome to see somebody doing something so nice for somebody they don’t even know.”

Seller said because she did not have to pay for the layaway gifts, she had enough money to buy a new video game for her daughter.

“There are good stories out there,” Sellers said. “There are still good people still left in this crazy world… If they want to be anonymous that’s perfectly fine with me but I just want them to know we’re grateful for it.”

