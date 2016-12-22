Father charged with attempted murder after child found with lacerations

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after his 1-year-old son was found suffering from multiple lacerations Thursday night.

David Andrew Batchelor also was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony child abuse-serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Soundside Drive around 9:30 Thursday night. When officers got there, they found a 1-year-old child with lacerations on its body. The child was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the parents of the child got into a fight. The mother ran with the child in her arms to a neighbor's house.

Brewer said that the child went through several surgeries through the night and is in critical care Friday morning.

