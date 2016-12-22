Brogden Holiday Tournament scoreboard and schedule

Girls
Strom Thurmond 44, Conway 57 F
Ashley 43, North Brunswick 35 F
Laney 37, Hoggard 40 F
Havelock 46, New Hanover 45 F
Boys
Ashley 48, Hoggard 51 F
Laney 57, Strom Thurmond 63 F
South Central 57, Pender 68 F
New Hanover 55, Panther Creek 53 F
Friday Schedule
Girls
North Brunswick vs. Strom Thurmond, 11 a.m.
Ashley vs. Conway, 12:30 p.m.
Laney vs. New Hanover, 2 p.m.
Hoggard vs. Havelock, 3:30 p.m.
Boys
Ashley vs. Laney, 3 p.m.
Hoggard vs. Strom Thurmond, 4:30
Pender vs. Panther Creek, 6 p.m.
New Hanover vs. South Central, 7:30 p.m.
