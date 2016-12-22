Christmas comes a few days early for families in need

Santa came to town to hand out gifts and clothes for families in need. (Source: WECT)

The Good Shepherd Center is used to helping families this time of year, but they got extra help spreading holiday cheer from Saint Nick.

Santa Claus came to town Thursday with a bag full of toys, hats, scarves and gloves for families in need.

Families were also treated to a hot meal. But before they ate, the children sat on Santa's lap and told him what they want for Christmas.

"These are families that I want to always make sure I come to visit because sometimes they are not remembered at Christmas as much as others and they are just as important," said Santa. "They are all God's children."

Some of the gifts and clothes came from the North Pole, but Santa also got some help providing for everyone with public donations for the kids.

If you are a family in need, the Good Shepherd Center will serve lunches to the public again starting on December 27.

