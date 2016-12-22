2016 Most Memorable: Surprise soldier homecoming

KaLeigh's reaction when Conner surprised her in the middle of an awards ceremony. (Source: WECT)

As someone whose grandfathers and father are veterans, and whose brother is an active-duty Marine, military stories are always close to my heart.

When the newsroom received an email tipping us off about a surprise soldier homecoming, I knew immediately I wanted to cover it.

U.S. Army PFC Conner Wilson had been deployed to Japan for more than a year, leaving his girlfriend KaLeigh Wescott behind.

My cover was that I was doing a story on the JROTC awards ceremony at KaLeigh’s high school. The teachers were all in on the plan and were sure to sit her on the end of the row so I could get a clear shot.

KaLeigh’s teacher introduced me to her before the ceremony started and said she was one of his top students, so she could do an interview about JROTC afterward.

She had absolutely no idea why I was actually there.

I filmed the beginning of the ceremony and then slipped outside to where KaLeigh’s sister, Jessica, and Conner were hiding in the gym.

Before interviewing Conner, I asked him if he wanted to see the video I had shot of KaLeigh. He immediately said yes and watched her on the tiny camera screen.

He was still smiling when I turned the camera around on him to do the interview.

Conner told me about the struggles he and KaLeigh faced as a long-distance couple, the long Skype calls and Facebook messages.

Conner, Jessica and I ended up waiting for the cue to come out for a couple hours.

While we waited, we chatted about the military. I shared my experiences growing up with a soldier for a father, and now a Marine for a brother.

But after awhile we didn’t talk about the military at all. As the three of us paced around the school gym, we talked about anything but the military.

Then it was finally time. I kept the mic on Conner so the viewers could hear the first words he and KaLeigh got to say to each other.

Conner had told me he was feeling anxious. As he fidgeted in the hallway waiting for the door to open, I asked him what he thought he was going to do when he finally got to see his girlfriend - “Hopefully not break down.”

The teacher opened the door and yelled, “attention on deck!” After that, all we could hear was applause and cheering.

KaLeigh had been on stage receiving an award, but the second Conner walked in with a huge pink bouquet in his hands, she was sprinting.

As they hugged each other for the first time in more than a year, I found myself getting emotional too.

At that time, I hadn’t seen my brother in 13 months. He had been deployed to Kuwait, and I had not been able to be there when he finally came home. I ultimately wouldn’t get to see him again for another six months.

Corporal Craig Weston and I are less than two years apart in age. Even though he’s nearly a foot taller than me, believe it or not, I’m the big sister.

I’m sure other military family members and loved ones understand the pride you feel when you see their accomplishments, but also the worry and fear you feel when they’re on the other side of the world.

While talking through a computer screen does offer some relief, nothing compares to seeing them in person and knowing they’re safe.

As I was filming Conner and KaLeigh’s reunion and hearing their tears and words of how happy they were to see each other, all those emotions came flooding in.

It’s not exactly easy to get “the money shot” when you’re on the verge of tears yourself, but I like to think I captured the moment.

I loved being able to do this package and bring this moment to our viewers. I loved interviewing the two of them together and seeing how excited they were to just be next to each other again.

It was a privilege to share their story and I’ll always remember it.

The best part? They asked me to cover their wedding too.

