NEW DETAILS: Murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon wanted in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Johnston County back in October.

Julien Antonio Allen, 19, was taken into custody at around noon in the 300 block of Governors Road and booked into the New Hanover County Jail for the following charges:

First-degree murder

Two counts of armed robbery

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Felony conspiracy

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Allen was eventually transferred to the Johnston County Jail.

Allen, along with Darius Dontae McCalston, 28, Omari Alexander Smith, 23, and Grecia Montes, 20, are charged with the fatal shooting of Esmail Al-Shami at the Shop-N-Go convenience store in Zebulon on Oct. 27. A second employee, Ricky Lynch, was also shot during the armed robbery but survived.

McCalston and Smith are both charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony conspiracy. They're both in the Wake County Jail under no bond.

Montes was charged with accessory after the fact and is in custody at the Johnston County Jail.

