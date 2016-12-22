Guest Your Turn: Badge identification system for high school dropouts

I suggested that we should have a "badge identification" system. That is, if our young boys are roaming the streets without this badge, they can be picked up and held until a parent or guardian signs for them. (Source: Raycom Media)

By: Thomas Carr

New Hanover County has its share of high school dropouts.

We could start a virus here . . . a virus that would stretch all the way to the Capital of North Carolina, the very place responsible for the law allowing any young man who turns 16 years old, to "drop" out of school.

North Carolina is only graduating a little over eight out of 10 students. We can do better. Our county can take a stand and say that we will not add to our state’s dropout rate. We should not allow our children to be fooled by a law that would handicap them for the rest of their lives.

So answer me this question ... who would you hire... a high school dropout or a high school graduate?